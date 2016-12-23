The House of Rolls-Royce favored me with a Press Release advising of the future release of a series of films referring to the Spirit of Ecstasy, the ‘Flying Lady’ who adorns the bonnets of their vehicles since 1911.

The first episode of The House of Rolls-Royce series, “The Spirit of Ecstasy”, retells the story of the muse that has guided and inspired the world’s most celebrated luxury house for the past 105 years.

Since her creation in 1911, the Spirit of Ecstasy, modeled by sculptor and artist Charles Sykes, has silently guided every Rolls-Royce and its prestigious owner through momentous events in their lives and the lives of others. She has stood as an elegant presence and witness at some of history’s most notable events.

The films will hopefully answer the question “Is a Rolls-Royce really that good or are we dealing with myths?”