Rolls-Royce going off-road

The British brand now owned by BMW, and famous for its large limousines, convertibles and coupes, will add its first SUV in 2018. Known as the Cullinan (after the diamond no doubt), the new SUV will be based on the same architecture as the recently unveiled Phantom four-door.

While Rolls-Royce hasn’t confirmed any details officially, besides being based on the same “Architecture of Luxury” as the Phantom, it is expected to be powered by the same 6.7-litre twin-turbo V12 engine and offer similar levels of space and luxury.

Speaking at the launch of the eighth generation Phantom this week Rolls-Royce Asia-Pacific regional director Paul Harris said the Cullinan is very important for the brand for a number of reasons.

Referring to Australian customers Harris said, “It is a go-everywhere vehicle, you’ve got a high ratio of made roads and unmade roads, so you need flexibility,” Harris said. “So Australians need flexibility and comfort and usability, when Cullinan comes onboard you will see a new level of go-everywhere, high-sided vehicle you’ve ever seen.” (Why do I disbelieve him?)

Asked if the Cullinan would have true off-road ability Harris said it was inevitable the car would be taken onto unsealed roads. (Would be, or could be, I wonder.)

“I think it will be very capable, as Rolls-Royce vehicles have traditionally been, it will have off-road capability but I would say it is designed for on-road. The focus of the vehicle is its ability to appeal to a different lifestyle for both existing Rolls-Royce owners and new buyers. Let me give you a quintessential English view. Our home is Goodwood, up the road we’ve got Goodwood racing circuit. I go up there I’ll see a variety of competitor SUVs all parked, in a circle actually, with the boots open and they’re all picnicking out of the back of their cars before they go in. All very nicely of course, and that’s the scene I envisage. It’s very much a lifestyle car. (No doubt Jeeves will have the picnic hamper out and everyone will be munching on egg and watercress sandwiches.)

And if you are wondering how the epitome of British engineering ended up in Germany, the company Rolls-Royce Motors was created in 1973 during the de-merger of the Rolls-Royce car business from the nationalized Rolls-Royce Limited. Vickers acquired the company in 1980 and sold it to Volkswagen in 1998. Volkswagen sold it to BMW in 2002.