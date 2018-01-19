The water supply to my pump failed and without water couldn’t put itself out! Result? A small electrical fire which could have set fire to the house. Answer, insurance! Doesn’t put the fire out, but lessens the smoke damage to one’s wallet.
Home Auto Mania Pump with no water
Latest Stories
Fun for kids of all ages on Children’s Day in Pattaya
PATTAYA - Music, games, food and presents highlighted activities staged by schools, municipal offices and police stations as the Eastern Seaboard observed Children’s Day. Government...
RID dismisses reports of drought in Chao Phraya River Basin
Bangkok - The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has confirmed that the water situation in the Chao Phraya River Basin is still normal, without any...
Ménage a trois?
Dear Hillary, I have a GF (Thai) who is hinting to me that she would like to have a romp with another woman. I just...
Wobbly drivers
Dear Hillary, Erectile Dysfunction seems to be the talking point in the bars after golf these days. Seems there are a few “cures” for the...
EEC commission to present range of projects to PM
Bangkok - The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Management and Development Commission is to propose that the Prime Minister consider declaring 19 more areas industrial...