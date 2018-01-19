Pump with no water

Dr. Iain Corness
The water supply to my pump failed and without water couldn’t put itself out! Result? A small electrical fire which could have set fire to the house. Answer, insurance! Doesn’t put the fire out, but lessens the smoke damage to one’s wallet.

