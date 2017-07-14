Penalty for Vettel

The airwaves were alight during the week as to the penalty that F1 enthusiasts thought that Vettel should have received following his “track rage” outburst. The anticipated news was what was going to be the FIA penalty meted out to Vettel (Ferrari). However, no exclusions, no grid penalty, just 40 slaps on the wrist with a wet bus ticket.

According to the FIA, the data showed that Hamilton did not apply the brakes to test Vettel; however, many avid watchers of the TV saw Hamilton slow as they came around the corner. Perhaps no brakes, just a little less go pedal?

Whatever, it is now done and dusted say the two drivers. About as dusted as Senna and Prost after Japan.