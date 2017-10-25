Mexican Hat Dance this weekend

Sandwiched between the razzamatazz of the American GP and the fanatic fans at the Brazilian GP, the race returned to the GP calendar in 2015. The Mexican Grand Prix (Spanish: Gran Premio de México) is an FIA-sanctioned auto race held at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. It first appeared as a non-championship event in 1962 before being held as a championship event in 1963–1970 and 1986–1992. The Grand Prix returned in 2015 at the Mexico City circuit.

In August 2011, Carlos Slim Domit revealed plans for a revived race, In August 2013, it was suggested by “high level sources” that the Mexican Grand Prix could be on the provisional 2014 World Championship calendar, but the FIA announced that the Mexican Grand Prix was postponed to 2015 due to lack of sufficient preparation time to upgrade the somewhat run-down Hermanos Rodríguez circuit to Formula 1 working standards. In July 2014, our Bernie (Ecclestone) confirmed that he had signed a five year deal for the Hermanos Rodriguez track to host the Mexican Grand Prix, starting in 2015. On 3 December 2014, the FIA published a confirmed calendar for 2015, showing the Grand Prix of Mexico on 1 November 2015. German Nico Rosberg won in his Mercedes, and his then team mate Lewis Hamilton won the 2016 event.

The telecast time in Thailand is 2 a.m. (same as the American GP) so I am afraid Jameson’s will be closed, and I will be in my bed. Go to your favorite internet provider in the morning.

