Local racing at the Bira Circuit this weekend too

The Bira circuit will see the usual mixed bag of race cars, from pick-ups, through various sedan classes and the hotly disputed Retro class, with the Riviera/Venue 1973 Mk1 Ford Escort getting another outing. We had brake oil problems last outing, but some new EBS pads will have fixed all that. Head of the fully imported EBS group here is Gavin Charlesworth ([email protected] ). I can thoroughly recommend the EBS pads.