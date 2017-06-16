Has Honda lost its way entirely?

Readers who follow Formula 1 will be aware of the plight of the McLaren team, saddled with a sadly underpowered and unreliable power plant from Honda. Ex World Champion Fernando Alonso has been dragging the McLaren all over the world, demonstrating its lack of performance at every meeting.

By giving the Monaco GP the swerve, Fernando scored a drive at the Indy 500 and acquitted himself well, until the engine failed. You guessed it, another Honda.

News today however, that Honda is going to join the autonomous circus with its own self-driving technology and we should see this on the streets around 2025. Considering that Tesla has already got the technology, Nissan likewise, and Ford and BMW set to release theirs by 2021, that puts Honda only about five years behind the rest of the world. Honda has a lot of catching up to do and not just on the race track.