Formula 1 Tuk-Tuk

The TAT was all excited by the fact that there was a Tuk-Tuk at the Hungarian Grand prix last month. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications said, “This little tuk-tuk was fondly nicknamed ‘the Beast’ by the Hungarian media given her age, history and stamina, and the sheer crowd-appeal was well beyond our expectations.”

“This Tuk-tuk and the man that drove her across two continents, Martin Mechura, was a highlight of the Hungarian F1 Village. The Amazing Thailand Pit Stop design that we have created in this, our fourth F1 event, evidently works well,” he added.

“I was so happy to see so many European F1 fans coming up to our team at the Amazing Thailand Pit Stop at Hungarian Formula 1 expressing not only their delight that we were there but also sharing their stories of their travels to the Kingdom,” said Chattan.

Martin Mechura, who hails from the Czech Republic, received a round of applause when he started up the tuk-tuk after an 18 month hiatus.

The appearance of the Thai vehicle at the F1 was to promote the fun of driving in Thailand, as well as underlining the uniqueness of Thai culture and the Thai way of life, which always contain an element of fun and relaxation.

With all due respect they wanted to demonstrate the fun of driving in Thailand, glossing over the fact that tuk-tuk driving is only for Thai nationality drivers, and Thailand has the second highest road toll figures in the world. “Fun”?