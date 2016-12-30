Do you have a ‘classic’ in your garage?

A recent survey by the Federation of British historic vehicle clubs survey states that 8.2m people in the UK are interested in classic vehicles. 1,039,950 vehicles are registered as historic (pre 1976) with 500,000 owners of said vehicles. The estimated total value is £17.8b. 34,900 people are employed in this industry. 6 percent of the cars are MG, 5 percent Ford, 4 percent Triumph, Austin, Morris and Land-Rover 3 percent. VW 3 percent, Rover and Jaguar 2 percent.

As the owner of a “classic” with my 1973 Mk 1 Ford Escort, and a life-long enthusiast of the old days of motoring, I am enjoying seeing the classic car movement growing the way it has, with a projected Thailand Classic Car meeting on 25 March 2017 at the Asia Pattaya Hotel.

So if you have a classic, or just an interest in motoring from the days gone by, pencil in the date in your 2017 diary. In the meantime here’s my classic.