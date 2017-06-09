Which company needs a car guy?

I have a friend here in Pattaya who describes himself as a “car guy”. Some of you will know him, George Strampp, who spent most of his working life with TRW (which George refers to as “Tee Arr Dubbya”). A founding member of the Automotive Focus Group as well, but now retired and spending much time in Italy each year.

The car company in trouble is Ford Motor Company, which just sacked its CEO Mark Fields, replacing him with a Jim Hackett who has spent most of his life as a high flyer in the furniture business.

Jim Hackett spent 20 years as a CEO, cutting 12,000 jobs and diversifying production to Mexico, something that the Donald will not be happy about.

Undoubtedly, Hackett will be on some enormous salary and bonus package, as compensation for being hated by a workforce awaiting the sword of Damocles.

Personally, I think Ford is heading in the wrong direction. They need a “car guy” at the top. “Hackett” sounds too much like “Hatchet”.