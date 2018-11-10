Brazil (nuts) this weekend

The second last Grand Prix of the year comes from Brazil. The championship is done and dusted, with Lewis Hamilton anointed and Vettel consigned to ‘also ran’. The organizers (Liberty Media) are trying to beat up some interest with items such as “Nothing to lose, it’s gloves off” items.

The gloves are well and truly off down the grid with Hartley and Ericsson tossed overboard and Raikkonen demoted to Sauber, and Ricciardo choosing Renault after having had a string of DNF’s in his Red Bull, attributed to the Renault engine.

The Grand Prix is telecast here at 10 minutes past 11. Too late for me, I’m afraid, so I’ll stay at home in bed.