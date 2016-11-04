B-Quik returns to the Sepang 12 hour

B-Quik Racing is entered for the Sepang 12 Hours for the third consecutive year, with the driver lineup from previously, Henk J. Kiks, Daniel Bilski and Peter Kox, in the Audi R8 LMS Cup. Last year they finished in third place.

It is reported that there will be an influx of European teams onto the entry list to take on the best from Asia as SRO Motorsports Group moves into its second year promoting the Sepang 12 Hours. And just like last year, the switch from a mid year date to December has been carried over thus making it the end of season closer for global sports car racing.

Henk J. Kiks is coming off the back of a solid season in Thailand Super Series’ Super Car GTM with the Audi R8 LMS Cup, his third year driving the car in Thailand’s premier racing category.

B-Quik Racing has also announced that Peter Kox, one of the leading international sports car drivers, will rejoin the line-up having driven for B-Quik for the first time in the 2015 Sepang 12 Hours. The Dutchman, a former factory driver for McLaren, Aston Martin and Lamborghini, has also competed in the Le Mans 24 Hours no less than thirteen times, sensationally winning in 2003.

Cox’s record in the Sepang 12 Hours is excellent too. He won the race overall in 2010 on his debut and then was runner up in 2013 on his second visit. Last year he finished third in the B-Quik Audi.

Daniel Bilski is also racing in Super Car GTM this year, his second season in the category and his first racing an Audi R8. The Australian has enjoyed a very strong year in Thailand having made five trips to the podium from the seven races so far and he’s currently sitting in third place in the Super Car GTM Drivers’ classification. Bilski was the 2015 Audi R8 Cup’s Amateur Class Champion so he is also conversant with the Audi.

