Autotrivia quiz

Last week I mentioned that Ford in the UK gave special cars to their reps on the road and I asked, what were they? A really difficult one, as the “Ford” was not the Dearborn “Ford” but a supplier of automotive bits and pieces, not related to the Dearborn Ford at all. The reps were given Dellows, by the way.

So to this week. This car company began in 1926, has won the Targa Florio, had a world land speed record, won the World Drivers’ Championship (twice), was lost by the family, bought by a French consortium and then an Italian one. This company is still going. What is its name?

