Anyone for a racing SUV?

Remember this name: the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with a Dodge Hellcat-powered 527 kW engine. Someone may bring it in to Thailand, but with the current anti-supercar climate, don’t hold your breath.

Jeep says its 527 kW/874 Nm 6.2 liter supercharged V8 comes from the crazy Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat muscle cars that will push its first Trackhawk model to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and on to a top speed of 290 km/h, making it the world’s quickest and most powerful SUV.

Can anybody tell me the reason to put that kind of performance into a supermarket soccer Mum sports utility vehicle?

It is quicker than the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S which I have driven and I felt that it was a stupid performance vehicle, and this “Jeep” is even quicker. What’s next? A four seat F1 car with a boot? Just as ridiculous a concept.